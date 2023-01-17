ADVERTISEMENT

J.P. Nadda to continue as BJP president till June 2024

January 17, 2023 04:04 pm | Updated 04:07 pm IST

Mr. Nadda’s three-year term was set to end in January 2023

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being greeted by BJP National President JP Nadda as he arrives for the second day of BJP’s National Executive Meet, at NDMC Convention Centre in New Delhi, on Jan. 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J.P. Nadda got an extension in the post till June 2024, according to a decision taken at the BJP national executive meeting on January 17.

Mr. Nadda’s three-year term was to have ended in January 2023. His predecessor and current Home Minister Amit Shah had also got an extension in order to spearhead the party’s preparations for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. It was only after those parliamentary elections were over that the organizational polls began, and Mr. Nadda was elected unopposed, with Mr. Shah joining the Union Cabinet during Narendra Modi’s second stint as Prime Minister.

A seasoned organizational man who also shares warm ties with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leadership and enjoys the Prime Minister’s confidence, Mr. Nadda is seen to have maintained the organizational momentum and dynamism that the BJP was infused with under his predecessor.

Assembly polls will be held in a number of States— including Karnataka, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, besides quite a few in the north east— before the Lok Sabha elections.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US