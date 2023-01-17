HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

J.P. Nadda to continue as BJP president till June 2024

Mr. Nadda’s three-year term was set to end in January 2023

January 17, 2023 04:04 pm | Updated 04:07 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being greeted by BJP National President JP Nadda as he arrives for the second day of BJP’s National Executive Meet, at NDMC Convention Centre in New Delhi, on Jan. 17, 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being greeted by BJP National President JP Nadda as he arrives for the second day of BJP’s National Executive Meet, at NDMC Convention Centre in New Delhi, on Jan. 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J.P. Nadda got an extension in the post till June 2024, according to a decision taken at the BJP national executive meeting on January 17.

Mr. Nadda’s three-year term was to have ended in January 2023. His predecessor and current Home Minister Amit Shah had also got an extension in order to spearhead the party’s preparations for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. It was only after those parliamentary elections were over that the organizational polls began, and Mr. Nadda was elected unopposed, with Mr. Shah joining the Union Cabinet during Narendra Modi’s second stint as Prime Minister.

A seasoned organizational man who also shares warm ties with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leadership and enjoys the Prime Minister’s confidence, Mr. Nadda is seen to have maintained the organizational momentum and dynamism that the BJP was infused with under his predecessor.

Assembly polls will be held in a number of States— including Karnataka, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, besides quite a few in the north east— before the Lok Sabha elections.

Related Topics

India / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.