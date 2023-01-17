J.P. Nadda to continue as BJP president till June 2024

January 17, 2023 04:04 pm | Updated 04:07 pm IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J.P. Nadda got an extension in the post till June 2024, according to a decision taken at the BJP national executive meeting on January 17.

Mr. Nadda’s three-year term was to have ended in January 2023. His predecessor and current Home Minister Amit Shah had also got an extension in order to spearhead the party’s preparations for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. It was only after those parliamentary elections were over that the organizational polls began, and Mr. Nadda was elected unopposed, with Mr. Shah joining the Union Cabinet during Narendra Modi’s second stint as Prime Minister.

A seasoned organizational man who also shares warm ties with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leadership and enjoys the Prime Minister’s confidence, Mr. Nadda is seen to have maintained the organizational momentum and dynamism that the BJP was infused with under his predecessor.

Assembly polls will be held in a number of States— including Karnataka, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, besides quite a few in the north east— before the Lok Sabha elections.