ADVERTISEMENT

J.P. Nadda named Leader of House in Rajya Sabha

Published - June 24, 2024 06:03 pm IST - New Delhi

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh congratulated Mr. Nadda and urged him to accommodate the views of the opposition in the Upper House

PTI

Union Minister J.P. Nadda with BJP MPs at the Parliament House complex on the first day of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Monday, June 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

BJP president and Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda has been named Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, replacing Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who won from the Mumbai North constituency in the Lok Sabha elections and took oath on June 24 as a member of the Lower House.

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha.

Besides Mr. Nadda, 11 other members of the Upper House of Parliament are in the Union Council of Ministers.

Congratulating Mr. Nadda, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh urged him to accommodate the views of the opposition in the House. "Greetings to J P Nadda ji on his being nominated as the Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha. As Venkaiah Naidu garu might have said -- if the Leader of the House can accommodate, the Opposition can cooperate," he posted on X.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US