J.P. Nadda named Leader of House in Rajya Sabha

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh congratulated Mr. Nadda and urged him to accommodate the views of the opposition in the Upper House

Published - June 24, 2024 06:03 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Union Minister J.P. Nadda with BJP MPs at the Parliament House complex on the first day of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Monday, June 24, 2024.

Union Minister J.P. Nadda with BJP MPs at the Parliament House complex on the first day of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Monday, June 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

BJP president and Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda has been named Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, replacing Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who won from the Mumbai North constituency in the Lok Sabha elections and took oath on June 24 as a member of the Lower House.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha.

Besides Mr. Nadda, 11 other members of the Upper House of Parliament are in the Union Council of Ministers.

Congratulating Mr. Nadda, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh urged him to accommodate the views of the opposition in the House. "Greetings to J P Nadda ji on his being nominated as the Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha. As Venkaiah Naidu garu might have said -- if the Leader of the House can accommodate, the Opposition can cooperate," he posted on X.

