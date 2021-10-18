J.P. Nadda has a day-long session with party office-bearers

100 crore vaccinations and Assembly polls were main items on agenda

Organisational programmes with regard to completing 100 crore vaccinations against COVID-19 and the coming Assembly polls were the main items on the agenda as BJP president J.P. Nadda sat down with the party’s national office-bearers for a day-long huddle. The party intends to celebrate the completion of 100 crore vaccinations in a big way; the target is likely to be hit sometime this week.

“Hitting 100 crore vaccinations is a big achievement for any country, and it has been done by the Modi government,” said a senior office-bearer of the party.

The meeting began with Mr. Nadda telling the team that they had worked for the nation keeping in mind not only “political indicators” but also “social indicators” “despite hurdles placed in their way by the Opposition.”

He cited welfare measures during the COVID-19 pandemic coupled with pro-poor programmes such as free grains, and asserted that the party had worked to change the definition of politics, official sources said.

Modi’s initiative

Briefing reporters, party vice president and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh said the meeting of the office-bearers would put in place the party’s agenda for the next few months.

He noted that it came against the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaging in extensive deliberations with the party’s organisational leaders over the last few months.

Voter outreach in U.P

The party has already laid out an elaborate voter outreach programme in the politically significant Uttar Pradesh. A community specific outreach programme was launched on Sunday in Lucknow, to continue for the next two weeks in the same city, according to sources.

Outreach sammelans with the Pasi community (October 19), the Rajbhar community (October 20), the Nai, Saini , Savita, Halwai, Kasaudhan, Shivhare on October 21, the Nonia, Chauhan and Yadav community on October 22 etc have been lined up by the party.

Specific responsibilities have been chalked out for election work in various States, and these will begin with holding the BJP’s own shakti kendras, panna pramukh meetings and also setting up call centres to reach out to beneficiaries of the various government schemes.

“The BJP believes that it is the party organisation that fights and wins elections, and this meeting was for getting that machinery in order,” said a source.