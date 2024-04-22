GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Journalist Soumya Vishwanathan murder case | Supreme Court issues notice on plea challenging bail granted to convicts

Supreme Court does not stay the bail and issues notice against bail granted to four men convicted in journalist Soumya Vishwanathan murder case

April 22, 2024 01:13 pm | Updated 01:13 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Madhavi Vishwanathan, mother of Television journalist Soumya Vishwanathan, moved the Supreme Court against the bail granted to four convicts who were serving life imprisonment in the 2008 case of her daughter’s murder.

| Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

The Supreme Court on April 22 issued a notice in a petition filed by Madhavi Vishwanathan, mother of murdered journalist Soumya Vishwanathan, against the bail granted to four men convicted in the case.

The Supreme Court did not stay the bail and initially said the men had spent nearly 15 years in jail.

The Bench led by Justice Bela Trivedi, initially, asked the mother to approach the Delhi High Court for early hearing of the appeals against their conviction and life sentence.

The High Court had suspended their sentence in February 12 and granted them bail till the pendency of their appeals challenging

The four men are Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, and Baljeet Singh Malik and Ajay Kumar.

The first three were also convicted in the 2009 Jigisha Ghosh murder case and are still in jail.

Soumya Vishwanathan, who worked with a leading English news channel, was shot dead in the early hours of September 30, 2008, on Nelson Mandela Marg in South Delhi while she was returning home from work in her car.

