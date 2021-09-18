Journalist arrested, another booked for publishing ‘incorrect place’ of arrest of terrorist

Ambala

The case against reporter Sunil Brar and news editor Sandeep Sharma of Dainik Bhaskar was registered on under different sections of the IPC

A journalist was arrested and another was booked at Ambala Cantonment here for allegedly mentioning “incorrect place” of arrest of a suspected terrorist in a news report, prompting the Opposition to attack the Haryana government for “suppressing” freedom of press.

The case against reporter Sunil Brar and news editor Sandeep Sharma of Dainik Bhaskar was registered on September 16 under different sections of the IPC, the police said, adding that Mr. Brar was taken into custody on September 17.

Efforts are on to nab Mr. Sharma, they said.

A suspected terrorist was arrested by Punjab Police on September 17 over an alleged tiffin bomb plot from Mardon Sahib village of Ambala. The newspaper headline on the following day stated ‘Punjab police claims arrest of terrorist at Cantonment near IOC depot.

The national daily published a correction the next day on the location from where the suspected terrorist was arrested.

SHO Ambala Cantonment Vijay Kumar said the case against the journalists was registered as they published the news without any authentication. Journalist Sunil and Sandeep Sharma have created fear among the masses by publishing false news, he added.

Meanwhile, Opposition parties, including the Congress, the INLD, the Haryana Democratic Front and the BSP, criticised the arrest.

Senior Congress leader Rohit Jain said the arrest was made against the direction of Supreme court. He said the police had not issued any prior notice to the journalist before arresting him.