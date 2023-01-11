Joshimath sinking | Uttarakhand CM announces ₹1.5 lakh compensation for affected families

January 11, 2023 02:25 pm | Updated 02:29 pm IST

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on January 11 announced ₹1.5 lakh immediate compensation to be given to all the affected families in Joshimath.

The compensation will be initially given to those who are displaced.

Residents of Joshimath town on Tuesday staged a massive protest against the Uttarakhand Government over the demolition of Malari Inn Hotel, which has been declared “unsafe” by the district administration.

The protestors demanded four times the compensation of the present value of the damaged buildings. The State and residents failed to reach a mutual agreement on the terms.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court agreed to hear a petition concerning the Joshimath “land-sinking” incident in Uttarakhand on January 16.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud said democratic institutions are taking care of the situation on the ground.

“Institutions are there which are taking care,” Chief Justice Chandrachud told advocate Parmeshwar Nath Mishra, who is appearing for the petitioner, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, during the oral mentioning hour.