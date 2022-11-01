Jordan-based centre names Mirwaiz among influential Muslims globally

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. File | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

Incarcerated Hurriyat chairman and Valley’s chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has been listed among the 500 most influential Muslims globally by the Jordan-based The Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre.

The Mirwaiz is listed among King Salman of Saudi Arabia, Ayatollah Khamenei of Iran, former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and King Abdullah of Jordan.

“The Mirwaiz has been advocating dialogue with both India and Pakistan so that the aspirations of the Kashmiri people may be realised,” the Centre said in the annual report, which is prepared in collaboration with Georgetown University.

The report also mentions Mirwaiz’s arrest. “The Mirwaiz has been under house arrest since August 2019,” it said.

The Centre is an independent research entity affiliated with the Royal Aal al-Bayt Institute for Islamic thought, an international Islamic non-governmental institute headquartered in Amman, Jordan. The Mirwaiz earlier also figured in the list of influential Muslims.