Joint parliamentary panel on Waqf bill gets 8 lakh petitions from public, institutions

The Parliament’s Joint Committee examining the Waqf (Amendment) Bill has so far received eight lakh petitions from institutions and the public, according to sources. The panel had its third meeting on Thursday (September 5, 2024) during which officials from three Ministries — Urban Affairs, Road Transport, and Railways — gave presentations on the implications of the legislation.

The Ministry of Urban Affairs supported the amendments on grounds that it will reduce litigation. They argued that the British government had paid compensation while acquiring 341 sq. km of land for the new capital. But between 1970 and 1977, the Waqf Board made claims on 138 properties in the New Delhi region, which had led to prolonged legal battles.

This was contested by the members. “The Ministry is unwilling or unable to understand that a random property cannot be notified as Waqf. There must be demonstrable and comprehensive evidence that shows that particular properties are Waqf. If a property is incorrectly notified as waqf, the wronged party has every opportunity to challenge it. However, the Ministry is attempting to convey that no questions must be asked, if a claim is made that a property is government property, then all claims must cease,” All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi reportedly remarked. The members, according to sources also found the Ministry’s submission inadequate and asked a wide array of questions.

DMK MP A. Raja pointed out that the Waqf Act was passed in 1913, which finds no mention in the presentation made by the Ministry. The Opposition members also demanded to know how the government can claim ownership on properties like masjids that have existed since the 17th Century. There were also counter-questions from BJP MPs on the issue. BJP MP Medha Vishram Kulkarni asked for a list of all mazars (shrine or tomb) across the country and their origin details. She specifically wanted a list of mazars that came into being before 7th Century CE, when Islam as per historical accounts came to India.

The Ministry also informed that nearly 9 lakh acres of land comes under Waqf ambit. However, this figure was contested by the members, who claimed that the Ministry should give a detailed break-up. “Out of this so-called 9 lakh acres of land, more than 7 lakh acres or so must be used for burial grounds and another one lakh or so for masjids. The real picture of land use will be clear only in its details,” a member flagged during the meeting.

The members, as per sources, have protested the day-long meetings called twice a week by Chairman and BJP MP Jagdambika Pal. The Opposition members at one point were planning to walk out in protest, but decided to stay back for the deliberations. “If he continues to call meetings every Thursday and Friday, without allowing us time to study the submissions made by the public and government, then we will have to take it up with the Lok Sabha Speaker,” one of the members said on condition of anonymity.