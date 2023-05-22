ADVERTISEMENT

Joint Parliamentary Committe needed to probe allegations against Adani group: Congress

May 22, 2023 03:09 pm | Updated 03:09 pm IST - New Delhi

Congress' assertion comes after a report by the Supreme Court-appointed expert committee said it has found no evidence of stock price manipulation in Adani group companies

PTI

Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The Congress on May 22 alleged that the Supreme Court-appointed expert committee and the SEBI have "hit walls" while investigating the Adani group's transactions and stressed the need for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe to unravel the truth in the matter.

The Congress' assertion comes after a report by the Supreme Court-appointed expert committee said it has found no evidence of stock price manipulation in Adani group companies, while a separate SEBI probe into alleged violation in money flows from offshore entities has "drawn a blank".

Also read | Mandate of expert panel probing Adani issue is limited, says Congress

Taking to Twitter, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh tagged a media report which claimed that the Registrar of Companies (Gujarat), in a ruling earlier this month, has held that Adani Power and its officials had violated provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, by not reporting related-party contracts and transactions in the register of contract.

"As the Modani brigade desperately tries to spin the Supreme Court Expert Committee's report as a 'clean chit' [it isn't], more evidence emerges that Adani has engaged in multiple related-party transactions aimed at duping minority shareholders and unfairly enriching the promoters," Mr. Ramesh said.

ALSO READ
Hindenburg-Adani case | Supreme Court-appointed expert panel ‘clears’ SEBI

"The Registrar of Companies in Gujarat recently ruled that Adani Power had violated the Companies Act, 2013, by hiding related-party contracts and transactions. It imposed penalties on Gautam Adani, Rajesh Adani and Vineet Jain," he said.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court committee and even the SEBI have "hit walls" when investigating Adani group's transactions, Mr. Ramesh claimed.

“This is why we need a JPC to unravel the ‘Modani MegaScam’,” he said.

The Congress has been demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the allegations against the Adani Group.

The Adani Group has dismissed the allegations as baseless.

