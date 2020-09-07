Joint Consultative Commission meeting with Bangladesh soon. says Jaishankar

Very few countries share such close fraternal ties as those of ours: S. Jaishankar

India and Bangladesh will hold the Joint Consultative Commission’s meeting very soon, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar announced on Monday. He singled out India’s ties with Bangladesh as a special case where the country made major advances in the last six years.

“Warm conversation with Foreign Minister Dr A. K. Abdul Momen of Bangladesh. Agreed to hold our Joint Consultative Commission very soon. Will continue to work closely to reach the ambitious goals set by our leaders,” said Mr. Jaishankar in a social media post.

The announcement by the Minister comes a fortnight after Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla made an extraordinary trip to Dhaka where he met with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and his counterpart Masud Bin Momen. During the meeting of the two Foreign Secretaries, both sides had agreed to convene the Joint Consultative Commission soon.

Addressing the Express E-Adda event of Indian Express on Monday evening, Mr. Jaishankar praised the government’s approach to the neighbourhood and highlighted the special relationship with Bangladesh in the east.

“Very few countries in the world share such close fraternal ties as those of ours. Our partnership today stands out as a role model in the region for good neighbourly relations,” Mr. Jaishankar had said in July while handing over 10 locomotives to the Bangladesh Railways.

Situation in Ladakh

Addressing the E-Adda event to mark the launch of his book, The India Way: Strategies for an Uncertain World, Mr. Jaishankar said the situation at the Eastern Ladakh where Indian and Chinese troops have been in eyeball to eyeball confrontation since April is “very serious” and called for “deep conversations between the two sides at the political level.”

“If you look at the 30 years, because it was peace and tranquillity at the border, it allowed relation to progress,” said Mr Jaishankar when asked what he would tell the Chinese Foreign Minister if he met him on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s Foreign Minister-level meeting in Moscow on September 10.

India and China need to find an “accommodation,” he said.