Joint Army-IAF exercise validates multi-mode insertion of strategic forces in eastern theatre

The exercise showcased the operational preparedness and synergy of strategic forces and troops of the Eastern Command to undertake integrated multi-domain operations in high altitude and mountainous terrain

April 13, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
An Indian Air Force Mi-17 helicopter, C-17 Globemasters and Chinooks undertook multi-mode insertion into designated greenfield landing zones with surgical precision. | Photo Credit: ANI

In the first week of April, the Army and the Indian Air Force (IAF) jointly conducted a multi-domain exercise in the eastern sector to validate joint plans for strategic airlift of specialised forces employing IAF aircraft and helicopters by landing and dropping in designated areas for undertaking kinetic actions to provide surge to ongoing operations by regular land forces, according to Army sources.

“The exercise carried out in designated areas of eastern theatre as per a tactical setting showcased the operational preparedness and synergy of strategic forces and troops of the Eastern Command to undertake integrated multi-domain operations in high altitude and mountainous terrain,” an Army source said.

As part of this, C-17 Globemasters, Chinooks and Mi-17 helicopters undertook multi-mode insertion into designated greenfield landing zones with surgical precision, the source stated. Paratroopers from the Army’s Shatrujeet Brigade conducted special heliborne operations with the aim of validating their ability to rapidly deploy into hostile environment using Chinooks and Mi-17 helicopters to augment the capability of the regular ground forces.

The exercise also demonstrated speed, agility and lethality of the specialised troops showcasing their ability to rapidly deploy into a hostile environment, secure landing zones and engage the enemy with precision and speed as per the tactical setting, sources added.

