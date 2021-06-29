National

Johnson & Johnson says no trial needed in India for its single-dose Janssen COVID-19 vaccine

"We are exploring how best to accelerate our ability to deliver our COVID-19 vaccine to India,” Johnson & Johnson said in a statement on June 29, 2021. File photo   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

U.S.-based pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson has said the requirement to conduct a bridging clinical study of its single-dose Janssen COVID-19 vaccine candidate no longer exists in India.

The company said it was following Drug Controller General of India’s recent announcement that there was no longer any requirement for conducting post-approval bridging clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccines in India for restricted use in emergency situation in case of those already approved for restricted use by US FDA, EMA, UK MHRA, PMDA Japan, listed in WHO Emergency Use Listing (EUL) or are well-established ones from the standpoint that millions of individuals have already been vaccinated.

“At Johnson & Johnson, we remain fully focussed on bringing a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine to people in India. We are in ongoing discussions with the Government of India and are exploring how best to accelerate our ability to deliver our COVID-19 vaccine to India,” the company noted.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 29, 2021 8:31:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/johnson-johnson-says-no-trial-needed-in-india-for-its-single-dose-janssen-covid-19-vaccine/article35031791.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY