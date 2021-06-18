Job outcomes will be improved: Gangwar

Union Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar said on Thursday that India was committed to improving employment outcomes for all youth in India, a Ministry statement said.

Mr. Gangwar spoke after the signing of a statement of intent between the Labour Ministry and UNICEF here to provide a platform for cooperation between the two, the statement added.

The Minister said the government was working on improving the bridge between education and employment, making young people ready for future work. The areas of cooperation between the Ministry and UNICEF included creation of linkages with aspirational economic opportunities, upskilling young people and strengthening the National Career Service.