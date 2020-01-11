National

JNUSU claims police ignored messages about mob’s presence in varsity on January 5

JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh and others at a press conference at the Sabarmati Lawns in Jawaharlal Nehru University

JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh and others at a press conference at the Sabarmati Lawns in Jawaharlal Nehru University   | Photo Credit: @JNUSUofficial

more-in

It also alleged that the RSS-affiliated ABVP was involved in attacking women students and JNUSU office-bearers last week

The JNU Students’ Union on Saturday alleged that the police were informed about a mob’s presence on the campus much before the violence on January 5 but they ignored the messages. “They were informed at 3 p.m. and the messages were read at 3.07 p.m. but the messages were ignored,” the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) claimed at a press conference here.

It also alleged that the RSS-affiliated ABVP was involved in attacking women students and JNUSU office-bearers last week.

The students’ union said the ABVP members hit women students even on January 4 and when JNUSU general secretary Satish Chandra Yadav intervened, they attacked him as well.

“Attackers targeted specific rooms in Sabarmati Hostel and even threw students from balcony, but did not touch the room of an ABVP activist,” it added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 11, 2020 7:23:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/jnusu-claims-police-ignored-messages-about-mobs-presence-in-varsity-on-january-5/article30544400.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY