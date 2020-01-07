JNU violence: SC Bar Association calls masked perpetrators “anti-social elements”

The Executive Committee of the powerful Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Tuesday condemned the violence against the students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) by an armed mob wearing masks which entered the campus on January 5.

The SCBA, which is one of the largest bodies of lawyers, led by senior advocate Dushyant Dave called the masked perpetrators “anti-social elements”.

It condemned the inaction of the Delhi police in the face of the brutalities committed against the students within their own university campus.

Several students and teachers were critically injured in the attack. The mob had attacked them with stones, rods and sticks. Another mob outside the JNU gates had not even allowed ambulances carrying medical personnel to enter the campus. Eyewitnesses said the ambulances and doctors were attacked right in front of the eyes of the policemen.

The SCBA resolution called upon the authorities to act and ensure that the rule of law prevailed.

The resolution coincided with several senior Supreme Court lawyers, including Prashant Bhushan, Kamini Jaiswal and Sanjay Parekh, gathering at the Supreme Court lawns to read out the Preamble of the Constitution as a mark of protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the National Register of Citizens and the increasing incidents of violence committed against students and peaceful protesters across the country.