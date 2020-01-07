JNU violence: RSS instilling hatred and violence into young minds, says Digvijaya Singh

Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday accused the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of instilling ‘hatred and violence’ into young minds and that was responsible for the violence that took place in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus last Sunday.

“Can’t blame these youngsters in ABVP, as from day one RSS inculcates HATRED AND VIOLENCE in their young minds,” Mr. Singh tweeted in response to a tweet from actor Swara Bhaskar who had shared a TV clip of an office-bearer of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) explaining to the TV anchor why their members had to carry sticks.

“It is the Ideology of HATRED AND VIOLENCE we have to fight whoever perpetrates it with Love Compassion and Non Violence. India is the Land of Gandhi, Mahavir and Budha,” Mr. Singh said.

The ABVP, RSS’ student wing, is being blamed by the JNU Students Union (JNSU) for carrying an armed attack on their campus that left 18 students injured. JNSU president Aishe Ghosh was also severely injured in the attack and had to be rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences after she started bleeding heavily following a head injury.

The ABVP has so far denied that their members were part of the masked men who carried out the attack inside the JNU campus but admitted that ‘clashes’ took place between their supporters and those affiliated to Left students’ unions.