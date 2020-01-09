JNU violence officially sponsored goondaism, says Congress

The Congress on Thursday demanded the resignation of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor (VC) M. Jagadesh Kumar and alleged that the perpetrators of Sunday’s violence had not been arrested as they were ‘sanctioned’ by Home Minister Amit Shah and Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhariyal Nishank.

At a press conference at the party headquarters, former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh described the violence as “officially sponsored goondaism”.

“It didn’t not happen suddenly but was done at the behest of some people. We know who these people are. I am making a direct allegation that the HRD Minister and the Home Minister were involved. This was State-sponsored goondaism,” Mr. Ramesh alleged.

“It has been 72 hours since the attack and the Delhi police have information who indulged in violence and vandalism. There has been a very casual and irresponsible approach. We demand that those responsible for the violence be arrested immediately,” he added.

The Congress leader said “it is clear now that as long as Mr. Jagadesk Kumar continues as the V-C, normalcy won’t return to the campus”.

“It is essential for the government to take his resignation for peace to return. A few months back, there was a compromise [over a proposed fee hike that was resisted by the students] that was worked out by the HRD Secretary between the students and the V-C. It is strange that the HRD Secretary was transferred while the V-C continued in his post,” Mr. Ramesh said.

He also said a four-member “fact-finding” team, set up Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, would be submitting its report to the party chief on Friday.

The Congress leader also alleged that the Modi government’s “politics of polarisation” had cost the economy as the nominal GDP has a new low in the past 42 years.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi should admit that his economic policies have been unsuccessful that has resulted in a grave economic crisis. He should consult Dr. Manmohan Singh, who was not only the former Prime Minister but a highly acclaimed economist. Mr Modi should talk to him and find a way forward,” said Mr. Ramesh.

“We know what to do and it is there in our manifesto as well. If the Prime Minister asks us, we will certainly share with him.”

The Congress leader said the party’s highest forum, the Congress Working Committee, on Saturday would discuss the political situation over the CAA and the NRC, violence on campuses and the economic situation.