JNU violence: Masked miscreants used ‘code words’

The Delhi police have said that the masked miscreants used code words to target sudents to avoid beating up their own people during Sunday’s violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University.

A senior police officer said that after the violence broke out in Periyar hostel in the late afternoon, the hostelers circulated messages on WhatsApp asking for help from their friends and other hostelers.

“In the meantime, they made a strategy of using code words before they attacked students in Sabarmati hostel and the JNU Teachers Association Sabha at Sabarmati T point. All students gathered outside Periyar hostel and a common code was issued to all in order to avoid beating up their own people. They covered their face with a mask and moved towards Sabarmati,” said the officer. The officer added that they used the code because when violence broke out in Periyar hostel the attackers were masked and during the ‘revenge attack’ it would be difficult for them to identify their own people.

“Before hitting students in the Sabarmati hostel, they first asked the code and they attacked only those who failed to tell the code. We have identified a few people involved in the violence and he only disclosed the strategy used by them during the violence,” added the officer. Police said they have screen shots of WhatsApp groups involved in the violence.