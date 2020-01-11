JNU violence: Delhi Police says it has identified 37 students from WhatsApp group

Delhi Police has identified 37 students from a WhatsApp group created during the January 5 violence on the JNU campus, sources said.
They said the identified persons do not belong to any organisation — Left or Right.
Those identified are students who were in favour of the semester registration process and wanted to enrol themselves, the sources said.
On Friday, police said the WhatsApp group, ‘Unity Against Left’, believed to have been created while the violence escalated on the JNU campus, was under the scanner.
