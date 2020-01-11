JNU to undertake security audit of hostels

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration on Saturday said a security audit of all hostels would be conducted through the wardens.

The circular was issued after the Delhi police, in a letter dated January 7, “requested” for a hostel audit “in view of the present scenario”.

The circular reads: “All hostel residents to follow the rules regarding having guests in the hostel rooms as per the procedure and rules of Inter-Hall Administration (IHA)... In case any outsider or unauthorised student or guest is found staying in the rooms, necessary action will be initiated against the hostel residents.”

However, the JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) said it “condemned” such audits. Any audit would be on the basis of the new hostel manual, which was being opposed by the students, it said.

The administration issued another circular that classes and other academic activities would begin on January 13. “The winter semester registration process is going on smoothly, and the campus is peaceful. Students who have gone out of station are requested to return to the university in time to pursue their studies and research,” it said.

According to reports, Vice-Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar met a group of students on Saturday. However, the administration did not respond to questions on who these students were.

The JNUSU said, “Usually there are circulars sent. However, today [Saturday], there was no intimation. We got to know from the media about the Vice-Chancellor meeting students. None of the office- bearers was informed. We have no idea of the students he met.”