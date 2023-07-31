HamberMenu
JNU to issue on Aug 17 merit lists for PG programmes admission

The application process for postgraduate programmes is underway and will conclude on August 10

July 31, 2023 04:40 pm | Updated 04:40 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A view of Jawaharlal Nehru University administrative building at the JNU campus in New Delhi on March 19, 2018.

A view of Jawaharlal Nehru University administrative building at the JNU campus in New Delhi on March 19, 2018. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The Jawaharlal Nehru University is likely to issue the first merit lists for admission to postgraduate programmes for the academic year 2023-24 on August 17, officials said.

The application process is underway and will conclude on August 10.

"Thereafter, the first merit lists across programmes will be issued on August 17," a varsity official said.

The pre-enrolment registration and payment of fees with blocking of seats will be conducted from August 18 and August 21.

Jawaharlal Nehru University is offering admissions in M.A., M.Sc., MCA, MPH, M.Tech., PG Diploma and Advanced Diploma Programmes for academic session 2023-24.

The second list will be published on August 25. The pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with blocking of the seat of the second list and supernumerary seat will be conducted from August 25 to 28.

The physical verification of admission and registration of selected candidates will be done on September 5,6,8, 13 and 13. The final list will be released on September 19.

The admission process will conclude on September 29, 2023. The university is taking admission based on CUET (PG)-2023.

