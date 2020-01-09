JNU students stopped by police from marching towards Rashtrapati Bhavan, detained

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students who tried to march towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 9 protesting the violence on university campus were stopped by police and later detained.
The police also resorted to baton charge to control the students who tried to block the traffic at Janpath. Using loud speakers, the police also appealed to the crowd to maintain peace. Four students received injuries when police used mild force to disperse them and stop marching towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Before the students tried to proceed towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan, a delegation of JNU Students’ Union and JNU Teachers’ Association also met Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry officials and demanded removal of Vice-Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar from his post.
