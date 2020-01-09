National

JNU students stopped by police as they try to march towards Rashtrapati Bhavan

JNU Students Union president Aishe Ghosh and other students during a protest march from Mandi House to HRD Ministry, demanding removal of the university vice-chancellor in New Delhi on Thursday.

JNU Students Union president Aishe Ghosh and other students during a protest march from Mandi House to HRD Ministry, demanding removal of the university vice-chancellor in New Delhi on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: PTI

JNU students tried to march towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday protesting the violence on university campus, but were stopped by police.

The police appealed to students to maintain peace and end their protest.

