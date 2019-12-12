JNU students boycott exams over fee hike issue

The Jawaharlal Nehru University students boycotted the exams on Thursday over the hostel fee hike issue, even as the School of Sanskrit and Indic Studies (SSIS) saw students appearing for their papers.

Sources said exams were also held in School of Engineering and the Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship.

Professor Hari Ram Mishra of the SSIS said there was full strength of students who appeared for exams in the 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. shift.

Earlier, JNU Vice-Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar had said that exams would be held as per schedule.

Mr. Kumar said the university administration was open for dialogue and interests of bona-fide students was a top priority.

“The university is committed to help the bona-fide students who wish to write their exams and complete their academic requirements. The interests of bona-fide students is a top priority to the university,” he told PTI.