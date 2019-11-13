JNU announces 'major' roll-back in hostel fee hike

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Executive Council has announced a major roll-back in the hostel fee, giving in to the demands of the University's students who have been protesting on the streets, according to Higher Education Secretary R. Subrahmanyam.

“JNU Executive Committee announces major roll-back in the hostel fee and other stipulations. Also proposes a scheme for economic assistance to the EWS students. Time to get back to classes,” he tweeted on Wednesday evening.

The striking students, however, joined issue with Mr. Subrahmanyam's characterisation of the roll-back, saying it was only a 'partial' one, which did not meet their demands. They vowed to continue their protest until their demands were met fully, including a roll-back of the service charges.

The students have been protesting since Monday, demanding the withdrawal of a draft hostel manual, which included provisions for a fee hike, dress code and curfew timings.

The students have been demanding the withdrawal of the draft hostel manual, in which service charges of ₹ 1,700 were introduced and the one-time mess security fee, which is refundable, has been hiked from ₹ 5,500 to ₹ 12,000.

The rent for a single-seater room has been increased from ₹ 20 per month to ₹ 600 per month, while the rent for a double-seater room has been increased from ₹ 10 to ₹ 300 per month.