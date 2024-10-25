GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

JNU denies 'external pressure', says no seminar on West Asia cancelled, one postponed

JNU had to postpone seminar where Iranian Ambassador Iraj Elahi was scheduled to speak due to logistical and protocol reasons; Dean of the School of International Studies points to communication gap between the Center for West Asian Studies and the faculty

Published - October 25, 2024 06:37 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Jawaharlal Nehru University

Jawaharlal Nehru University | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Asserting that it wants to provide a platform for balanced discussions, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Friday (October 25, 2024) said it has cancelled no seminar on the West Asian conflict but had to postpone one where Iranian Ambassador Iraj Elahi was scheduled to speak due to logistical and protocol reasons.

Amitabh Mattoo, the Dean of the School of International Studies (SIS), said the university plans to invite Mr. Elahi, who was supposed to addresses a seminar on the subject on Thursday (October 25, 2024) on a rescheduled date soon, likely next month.

Also read: Students and activists urge IISc to cancel India-Israel Business Summit

He said that invitations for two other events, on November 7 where Palestinian ambassador was supposed to speak and another one on November 14 when Lebanese ambassadors was to speak, were not sent through official channels so there is no question of cancelling them.

He said there was no "external pressure" behind the university's decision and they want to "maintain the integrity of our academic platforms".

His remarks come a day after seminar coordinator Sima Baidya informed students about the postponement of the Iranian ambassador's seminar and the cancellation of the two other events due to "unavoidable circumstances".

Also read: From solidarity to pseud, India’s shift on Palestine

Mr. Mattoo, however, said on Friday (October 25, 2024) none of the seminars has been cancelled. "The only seminar that was postponed is the one where the Iranian ambassador was scheduled to speak. That was due to a communication gap between the Center for West Asian Studies and the faculty," he told PTI.

According to Mr. Mattoo, the faculty member extended the invitation to the ambassadors without consulting the the Center for West Asian Studies, leading to logistical challenges.

India slipped on academic freedom index over the past decade: report

"Given that a high-ranking dignitary, of ambassadorial status, is involved, it is important for us to ensure appropriate hospitality and uphold the dignity of his office," he added.

Asked about concerns over potential restrictions on discussions related to the West Asia conflict, Mr. Mattoo said, "Yes, there is a charged atmosphere globally, and there are intense discussions around West Asian issues. However, this does not mean we will restrict discussions. Our goal is to ensure a balanced representation of diverse views and to maintain the integrity of our academic platforms.

Published - October 25, 2024 06:37 pm IST

Related Topics

Israel-Palestine Conflict / education / Delhi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.