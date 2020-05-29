National

Jnana and karma

Realised souls are illumined seers who have practised the way of discrimination, viveka, and have overcome ignorance, avidya. So, though in embodied state, they are firm in their knowledge of the true swaroopa of Brahman and realise the same Brahman in their atma. Their experience of Brahman as the only eternal Truth gives them clarity of vision regarding the objective world which to them is constituted of Maya. This Advaita doctrine taught by Adi Sankara is explained in great detail by his direct disciple Sureshvara, in the text Naishkarmya Siddhi.

In a discourse, Sri Mani Dravid Sastrigal drew attention to the convincing arguments put forth in the text to show how jnana and karma cannot coexist. The two can run on parallel lines only since Tatva jnana automatically dispels karma. This is owing to the fact that karma thrives on the avidya of jivatmas. Avidya has the power to hide the truth and make people believe as true what is not true. So karma and jnana can never be in the same footing even as lion and a goat cannot be together. In reality, there is no direct opposition between karma and jnana and the Gita expounds the paths of karma, jnana and bhakti as being inter-related in leading the jivatma towards release from samsara.

But the opposition is between Tatva jnana and Avidya. Avidya makes one conscious of his body mind complex and prompts him to do the ordained karmas in the sastras according to one’s age, birth, etc. But the Absolute Truth shining in the inner self of realised souls leaves no foothold for Avidya which gets chased away even as darkness has no existence in the presence of light. With Avidya gone, all karma gets dissociated as a matter of routine and has no relevance in the life of realised souls.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 29, 2020 9:13:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/jnana-and-karma/article31704613.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY