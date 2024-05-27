GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

JMM leader Hemant Soren files bail petition in Jharkhand High Court

Mr. Soren had withdrawn his petition before the Supreme Court seeking interim bail and quashing of arrest in the case on May 22; the date of hearing in this case has not been fixed yet

Published - May 27, 2024 10:54 pm IST - PATNA

The Hindu Bureau
Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM leader Hemant Soren.

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM leader Hemant Soren. | Photo Credit: ANI

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who has been arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in an alleged land scam case, filed a bail petition in Jharkhand High Court on May 27.

Mr. Soren had withdrawn his petition before the Supreme Court seeking interim bail and quashing of arrest in the case on May 22.

Also read: Why did the Supreme Court not apply its Kejriwal bail precedent to Hemant Soren? | Explained 

A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma had flagged that Mr. Soren had hidden the fact that a Jharkhand trial court had taken cognisance of the case against him way back on April 4.

Ranchi Special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court had rejected the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader’s bail petition in this case on May 13.

In the fresh bail petition filed by Mr. Soren before the High Court, it is stated that the ED does not have a single document related to the 8.5 acres of land on which it has taken action against him alleging land-grabbing. It also stated that land under Jharkhand’s CNT (Chota Nagpur Tenancy) Act cannot be transferred to anyone in any circumstances.

The date of hearing in this case has not been fixed yet.

Related Topics

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha / Jharkhand

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.