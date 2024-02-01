ADVERTISEMENT

JMM, Congress likely to move its MLAs outside Jharkhand

February 01, 2024 03:17 pm | Updated 04:00 pm IST

Two chartered planes have landed at Ranchi airport to shift the alliance MLAs to Hyderabad.

The Hindu Bureau

File photo shows heavy security outside the Raj Bhavan, in Ranchi. | Photo Credit: PTI

A day after Hemant Soren’s arrest and his subsequent resignation as Jharkhand Chief Minister, political uncertainity continues in the State the ruling alliance legislators huddling together at the State guest house in Ranchi on February 1, 2024.

Sources told The Hindu that the JMM-led alliance parties legislators are likely to be shifted to Hyderabad soon “to avert any pressure on them.” Two chartered planes have landed at Ranchi airport to shift the alliance MLAs to Hyderabad.

Time to wage war against feudal system that oppresses poor, tribal, Dalit: Hemant Soren

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan has agreed to meet Jharkhand Mukti Morcha legislature party leader Champai Soren at Raj Bhavan at 5 pm. Four other leaders of alliance too will be going to meet the Governor along with Mr. Champai Soren.

State Transport Minister Champai Soren was elected to become the chief minister by the alliance legislators on January 31 night, when it was clear that Mr. Hemant Soren would be arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

Champai Soren has the support of 47 MLAs, including 16 Congress MLAS and the lone RJD member, in the 81 seated Jharkhand Assembly. Mr. Radhakrishnan is yet to administer oath to Mr. Champai Soren.

The BJP had won 25 seats in the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly elections.

The JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand on February 1 sought time from the governor at 3 pm, said a senior Congress leader.

Champai Soren played an active role in movement for creation of Jharkhand

State Congress chief Rajesh Thakur told PTI, “The JMM legislature party leader Champai Soren, who is leading the alliance, has sought time from the governor at 3 pm today to prove majority....” Mr. Thakur said the legislators here are waiting for the invitation from the governor.

“We are unaware of the reasons for the delay...In case the Raj Bhawan delays in extending an invitation to the alliance to form a government, lawmakers will fly to Hyderabad, in a bid to thwart any attempt of the opposition BJP to poach them,” Mr. Thakur said.

