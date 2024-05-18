JMM chief Shibu Soren suspends two MLAs, including daughter-in-law Sita Soren, for six years each

Taking disciplinary action against its rebel leaders, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief Shibu Soren on May 17 suspended two party MLAs for six years each.

Mr. Soren suspended JMM Borio MLA Lobin Hembrom and his daughter-in-law Sita Soren, MLA from Jama Assembly seat. The action was taken after Mr. Hembrom made a formal announcement to contest the Lok Sabha poll as an independent candidate last month against the party candidate from Rajmahal seat, whereas Ms. Soren, who had quit the JMM and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) last month, is now contesting the Lok Sabha election from Dumka seat against JMM candidate Nalin Soren.

The JMM has fielded Vijay Hansda as its candidate on the Rajmahal seat reserved for Scheduled Tribe whereas the BJP has fielded Tala Marandi as its candidate. Rajmahal will vote in the seventh phase on June 1.

Ms. Soren was holding the post of central general secretary in the party,

Mr. Hembrom is a habitual offender who keeps on embarrassing his party, earlier in the past as well he has spoken against the then Chief Minister Hemant Soren alleging that nothing was done for the tribals in the State.

Similarly, when Kalpana Soren’s name was making the rounds in the political corridor, the elder daughter-in-law and party MLA Sita Soren had raised objections saying that she will not accept Kalpana Murmu Soren as CM. To cool down the anger in the family, Champai Soren was made the Chief Minister and all speculation ended after it.

To maintain the discipline in the party, the JMM has taken action against five JMM leaders who have been vocal against the functioning of the party. Out of five, three are sitting MLAs whereas two are the former MLAs.

The party had shown the doors to JMM Bishunpur MLA Chamra Linda who contested against Grand Alliance Congress candidate Sukhdev Bhagat from Lohardaga Lok Sabha seat. Former MLA J.P. Verma who is contesting as an independent candidate on Koderma Lok Sabha seat was also suspended apart from former MLA Basant Longa, contested Lok Sabha as an Independent candidate on Khunti Lok Sabha seat.

