J&K’s unique interface to ‘energise panchayats’

In a major bid to strengthen the grassroots institutions in J&K, the Governor’s administration on Thursday designated gazetted officers for all 4,483 panchayats in the State to seek feedback and share knowledge on the government schemes, in a unique interface, ‘Back to villages.’

“The idea is to have a gazetted officer for all 4483 panchayat. It’s a first for J&K,” said Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Planning, Development and Monitoring.

Each officer has been directed to visit a gram panchayat and interact with the stakeholders “in a bid to innovate, ensure participation and decentralise planning.”

Under the ‘Back to the Village’ programme, around 4500 gazetted officers will spend a minimum of two days, including one night, in the allocated panchayat. “It’s aimed at strengthening the bond between the government and the citizens, to energise the panchayats and obtain feedback about the delivery of government services and schemes at the grassroots level,” said Syed Sehrish Asgar, District Development Commissioner (DDC), Budgam.

The Governor’s administration has mobilised staff from the civil secretariat to monitor the functioning of the interface till June 27 across the State. The administration believed such efforts were required to “energise panchayats, collect feedback, capture specific economic potential and undertake assessment of needs of villages.”

Around 35,000 panches and sarpanches were elected in polls last year. These elections had repeatedly been deferred due to volatile ground situation since 2016.