J&K’s National Conference employs social media to reinvent itself

April 17, 2023 12:14 am | Updated 12:14 am IST - SRINAGAR

Over the past month, the National Conference (NC), a political party founded in 1932 and led by the Abdullah family, has been reiterating its heritage on social media, hoping to regain political ground lost through the separatist movement and the Centre’s ‘Naya Kashmir’ push.

“We have a team of professionals who produce and ideate on montages, videos, and pictures from the archives. The aim is to reintroduce political figures and get people to recognise the efforts made by the real heroes of J&K,” NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said.

They have introduced self-produced news bulletins, uploaded on social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, to expand the reach of the party’s middle-rung leaders. A rare archive of photographs has been opened up for online public viewing. “People need to know the contributions made by leaders in the overall development of J&K,” Mr. Dar said.

NC vice president Omar Abdullah has taken the lead in posting pictures of the party founder, Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah, also his grandfather, on Facebook. This included him watching a Santosh Trophy match in Srinagar in 1978, receiving the second President of India Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan in Srinagar, and posing with the now-shut-down Mutual Broadcasting System (MBS) correspondent in New York in January 1948.

The NC is also collecting all the books written on Mr. Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah to create a rare library. “We are using pictures [on social media] from these books also,” Mr. Dar added.

Series on slain leaders

NC also launched the “Embers of Chinar” series on social media platforms on those party leaders who have been killed by militants since the 1990s. “This is a tribute to those leaders who paid with their lives for J&K,” Mr. Dar said.

The first to figure in the 2:18-minute montage was the party stalwart Maulana Mohammad Sayeed Masoodi, who was killed on December 13, 1990 in Ganderbal, a district carved out from Srinagar in 2007.

Another figure in the video is of Yusuf Halwai, party block president in 1989, when he was killed in Srinagar’s Safa Kadal area, among the first few politicians targeted by the militants in Kashmir. According to the NC, hundreds of party workers have been killed in the past 30 years in Kashmir, the last in 2018, of two leaders in Srinagar’s Karfali Mohalla.

The party’s move to hit social media on this scale was necessitated by the war of narratives slugged out in the virtual world. “A new crop of leadership is being propped up from Delhi that has started false propaganda aimed at whitewashing the past and the role of the NC. We will put out the real version for people to decide,” Mr. Dar said.

“It is Sheikh sahib who gave the slogan of “Naya Kashmir” which is being hijacked,” he added.

The party recently started sharing the Urdu version of the ‘Naya Kashmir’ manifesto drafted in 1944, highlighting the economic plan and charters of rights and directive principles for the people of what was then envisaged to be an autonomous region.