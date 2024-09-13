JKGF associate arrested with grenades in J&K's Poonch

Security forces arrested an associate of the Jammu and Kashmir Ghaznavi Force (JKGF) outfit and recovered explosive materials from his possession in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, a police spokesman said.

A joint party of the police and army and 38 battalion of the CRPF conducted checkings at Potha bypass on Thursday evening, he said.

During searches, the security personnel noticed a person coming from Surankote towards Potha in a suspicious manner and apprehended him, the spokesperson said.

During the search, a blue bag containing three HE-36 hand grenades, explosive substance and other incriminating material was recovered from his possession, he added.

The preliminary investigation established his identity as Mohammad Shabir of Daryala Nowshera area, the spokesperson said, adding he was in touch with a PoK handler namely Azim Khan alias Mudeer, who directed him to collect this consignment from Surankot town.

The police has taken cognisance and more arrests are expected.

