ADVERTISEMENT

JKGF associate arrested with grenades in J&K's Poonch

Published - September 13, 2024 02:11 pm IST - Mendhar/Jammu

During searches, the security personnel noticed a person coming from Surankote towards Potha in a suspicious manner and apprehended him

PTI

Security forces arrested an associate of the Jammu and Kashmir Ghaznavi Force (JKGF) outfit and recovered explosive materials from his possession in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, a police spokesman said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A joint party of the police and army and 38 battalion of the CRPF conducted checkings at Potha bypass on Thursday evening, he said.

During searches, the security personnel noticed a person coming from Surankote towards Potha in a suspicious manner and apprehended him, the spokesperson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the search, a blue bag containing three HE-36 hand grenades, explosive substance and other incriminating material was recovered from his possession, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The preliminary investigation established his identity as Mohammad Shabir of Daryala Nowshera area, the spokesperson said, adding he was in touch with a PoK handler namely Azim Khan alias Mudeer, who directed him to collect this consignment from Surankot town.

The police has taken cognisance and more arrests are expected.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US