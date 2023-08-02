J&K will break record for tourist arrivals: L-G Manoj Sinha

August 02, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - SRINAGAR

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said the Union Territory (UT) was set to break the record for tourist footfall this year.

“Around 1.27 crore tourists have visited J&K so far this year. The figure is much higher than last year. We hope to see record breaking tourist arrivals by the year end,” LG Sinha, who visited the Charar-e-Sharief shrine in Budgam, said.

J&K recorded 1.88 crore tourist arrivals in 2022, the highest number in the past three decades. “We have been successful in establishing a peaceful and prosperous ecosystem in the UT. This has become possible because of the support and cooperation of the people of J&K,” he said.

The L-G said business’ in Kashmir are functioning throughout the year and educational institutes are running normally. “Nothing is possible without peace. No development is possible unless peace is established. There was a time when small business owners were dealing with great uncertainty. We have left that phase,” the L-G said.