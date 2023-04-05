ADVERTISEMENT

J&K: Union government sanctions Z+ security cover to Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari

April 05, 2023 11:05 am | Updated 11:30 am IST - New Delhi

The security was accorded by the Ministry of Home Affairs following a recent security review meeting based on an Intelligence Bureau threat analysis

PTI

Apni Party president Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari. | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

The Union Government has sanctioned a Z+ category VIP security cover to Jammu and Kashmir politician and Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari, sources said on April 5.

The Union Home Ministry has accorded the cover of armed commandos that will be jointly provided by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Jammu and Kashmir Police, they said.

Z+ security is the highest level of security in India.

The Union Territory Police will take care of his security (Z+) in their jurisdiction while the CRPF will ensure the cover at other locations (Z).

A contingent of about 20-24 armed personnel will work in shifts to ensure round-the-clock security to Mr. Bukari. The Ministry sanctioned the cover on the recommendation of a threat analysis report prepared by central intelligence and security agencies, they said.

Mr. Bukhari was earlier with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), headed by former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti, but he left the outfit to float his own Apni Party in March 2020.

