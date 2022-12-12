Families in J&K to get unique ID, says L-G Manoj Sinha

December 12, 2022 11:30 pm | Updated December 13, 2022 12:26 am IST - SRINAGAR

Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha on December 12, 2022 said the administration will roll out an eight-digit unique identification number for families in the Union Territory “for speedy and transparent implementation of social security schemes”.

However, regional parties, including the National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have expressed doubts over the intention behind the move.

“A decision has been taken for family identification. As we all have Aadhaar numbers, it will be an eight-digit identification number of families. It will be made with the consent of the families and register details like birth, marriage etc.,” L-G Sinha said, on the sidelines of a function in Jammu.

Mr. Sinha said the aim was to “bring in more transparency, save time and ensure timely benefits” to the deserving families. “There should be no doubt about the move. It will make the implementation of dozens of social security schemes – which include scholarships and pension – timely and transparent,” he added.

However, many regional parties were critical of the government’s move.

Former Chief Minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said, “Creating ‘a unique family ID’ for J&K residents is emblematic of the widening trust deficit, especially post 2019. Kashmiris are viewed with deep suspicion and this is another surveillance tactic to tighten the iron grip on their lives.”

NC chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq said the proposed unique IDs to families across Jammu and Kashmir were “not needed”. “The government should instead focus more on effective delivery of existing schemes. The government has its priorities messed up,” Mr. Sadiq said.

