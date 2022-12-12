J&K to have unique identification for families to implement social security schemes: L-G Manoj Sinha

December 12, 2022 11:30 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - SRINAGAR

J&K Lieutenant Governor on December 12, 2022 said the administration is rolling out eight-digit unique identification of families in the Union Territory (UT) “for speedy and transparent implementation of social security schemes”. However, regional parties, including the National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have expressed doubts over the intentions behind the move.

“A decision has been taken for family identification. As we all have Aadhar numbers, it will be an eight-digit identification of families. It will be made with the consent of the families and register details like birth, marriage etc.,” L-G Sinha said, on the sidelines of a function in Jammu.

L-G Sinha said the government move was aimed at “bring more transparency, save time and timely benefits” to the deserving families. “There should be no doubt about the move. It will make the implementation of dozens of social security schemes timely and transparent, which include scholarships and pension,” he added.

However, many regional parties are critical of the government’s move and expressed doubts about the real intentions.

Former chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said, “Creating ‘a unique family ID’ for J&K residents is emblematic of the widening trust deficit, especially post 2019. Kashmiris are viewed with deep suspicion and this is another surveillance tactic to tighten the iron grip on their lives.”

NC chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq said the proposed issuance of unique IDs to families across Jammu and Kashmir is “not needed”. “The government should instead focus more on effective deliverance of existing schemes. The govt has its priorities messed up,” Mr. Sadiq said.