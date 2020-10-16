J&K ties up with Flipkart to promote local artisans, craftsmen

Srinagar

It will provide an opportunity for growth and development of the respective sectors, says L-G

The J&K government on Thursday signed an MoU with prominent online retailer Flipkart “to provide an online platform for showcasing and facilitating the local artisans, craftsmen and weavers to reach customers across the globe”.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha; Managing Director, J&K Handloom and Handicrafts Corporation, Hashmat Ali, and Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart Group. Rajneesh Kumar.

“The initiative by the government is more beneficial to Flipkart than to the artists of J&K given the kind of unmatched, unique, world-class and nowhere-else to be seen artistry and dexterity of the artisans of J&K,” the L-G said.

He said the partnership with the e-commerce marketplace will enable the local artisans, craftsmen and weavers to reach the global market. “It will also provide an appropriate opportunity for the momentous growth and development of the respective sectors,” the L-G said.

Officials said the special web portal ‘Samarth’ of e-commerce giant Flipkart will now cater to hitherto uncovered products of handicrafts and handloom.

“It is an important step towards the promotion of the rural economy and to boost the sale of genuine exotic products of Handicrafts and Handloom sector and find new destinations for niche handmade products from J&K, which hold sway in the international market,” an official spokesman said.

During the virtual signing of the MoU, a few artisans also showcased their products.

Initially, the tie-up is supposed to cover dozens of products of lower and middle range segments like paper mache, walnut craft gift items, shawls and stoles, embroidery made-ups and namda rugs, chain stitch wall hangings, willow wicker, Gabba, etc. “Many more craft items shall be added subsequently,” the official said.

This e-marketing channel shall involve and benefit artisans and weavers both in organised and unorganised sector and for the first six months, Flipkart will not charge any fee from the artisans and weavers.