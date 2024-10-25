J&K terror attack: Army operation continues in Baramulla

The search operations continued on Friday (October 25, 2024) morning in Baramulla, following the firefight between the Indian Army and terrorists on Thursday (October 24, 2024) night.

“Two Indian Army soldiers and two civilian porters were killed after terrorists attacked a military vehicle in Baramulla. One soldier and one porter are injured and undergoing treatment,” Indian Army officials said.

In an initial post on X, the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said, “A brief firefight took place between the Indian Army and terrorists in the general area of Butapathri, Baramulla. During the firefight, two soldiers and two porters have suffered injuries and have been evacuated for medical care.”

In a subsequent update, the Chinar Corps said, "During the firefight, two soldiers and two porters have suffered injuries and have been evacuated for medical care. Operation in progress.

"On the same day (October 24, 2024), in another incident, terrorists shot at and injured a labourer in the Batgund Tral area of Pulwama district. The injured labourer was identified as Pritam Singh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier on Sunday (October 20, 2024), a doctor and six construction workers were killed when terrorists attacked a tunnel construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway in the Ganderbal district.