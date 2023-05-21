J&K: Security tightened at International Border ahead of G20 meeting in Srinagar

May 21, 2023 01:45 pm | Updated 01:45 pm IST - RAJOURI

The Border Security Force (BSF) has tightened security along the International Border ahead of the G20 meeting in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar which is scheduled to start on Monday.

The special water wing of BSF has increased their patrolling on special boats along the Chenab River, an official statement said. The G20 meeting will be held in Srinagar from May 22 to 24.

"These boats are specially designed to manoeuvre in high currents of the Chenab River and guard the border along the river, the statement added. Speaking to ANI one of the jawans said, "The boat patrolling is being done day and night, along with that we are doing foot patrolling, vehicle patrolling. We are here for country and for that, we can do anything."

Meanwhile, security has also been tightened in Jammu and Kashmir and all types of vehicles are being checked by the Jammu and Kashmir police in Rajouri. Earlier, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar said that all the security arrangements have been made for the upcoming G20 summit in Union Territory. ADGP Vijay Kumar said that a three-tier security will be put in place for the event.

"We have made all the security arrangements for the upcoming event. There will be three-tier security in place for the event. Anti-drone equipment is being set up. We are taking the help of NSG and the Army for the same. For the water body- Dal Lake - we will depute a team of MARCOS, also a Police team will be present there," he said.

Under India's presidency, the third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting is scheduled to take place in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir from May 22-24, at Sheri Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) on the banks of Dal Lake.

A joint mock drill was conducted on Saturday on the waters of Dal Lake by CRPF's Water Wing and Quick Action Team (QAT). CRPF Commandos on Friday also conducted a special drill in Dal Lake as part of security preparedness for the upcoming G20 Summit.

India assumed the presidency of the G20 grouping on December 1, 2022, and will hold the post for a year. Tourism players in Kashmir believe that the G20 meeting can attract investors and tourists from across the globe.The tourism industry has played a crucial role in the development of the Union Territory. However, years of instability have impacted the tourism industry, leading to a decline in the number of visitors.