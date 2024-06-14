J&K schools told to play national anthem daily

Schools in Jammu and Kashmir were on Thursday directed to start the morning assembly sessions with the national anthem in accordance with the standard protocol.

“Morning assemblies serve as platforms to nurture the values of moral integrity, shared community, and mental tranquillity. However, it has been observed that such significant ritual and tradition is not being carried out uniformly across various schools of J&K,” the School Education Department that governs the State-run schools in J&K said in an order.

There are 18,723 government schools in the Union Territory, which include 8,966 primary schools, 7,228 upper primary, 1,741 high schools and 788 higher secondary schools.

On a positive note

Reciting the national anthem is part of the new guidelines set for these schools for morning assemblies. “To kickstart a school day on a positive note and to instil a sense of unity and discipline amongst students, the morning assemblies at the start of school day have proved to be an invaluable ritual of the schooling system,” the order reads.

The department said it was working towards maintaining uniformity in all schools in J&K. It impressed upon all the stakeholders to conduct morning assemblies across the respective schools as per the guidelines.

“Morning assembly shall be for 20 minutes duration and all students and teachers shall assemble at the designated area at the commencement of school schedule,” the newly-formulated guidelines stated.

Besides, the guidelines underscored that three to four students or teachers shall “compulsorily give awareness and motivational talk on any of the topics each day, which include autobiographies of great personalities and freedom fighters; discussions on values like honesty, respect, and responsibility, duty, citizenship and constitutional values; cultural celebrations by celebrating different cultures, holidays, or historical events, etc.

With the beginning of militancy in Kashmir in the 1990s, there was a significant decline in singing of national anthem in the valley as part of the morning assemblies in schools.

