J&K records 35 positive cases of COVID-19 taking count to 701

Jammu and Kashmir police personnel hold placards with messages asking people to stay at home to contain the spread of COVID-19, in Srinagar.

Jammu and Kashmir police personnel hold placards with messages asking people to stay at home to contain the spread of COVID-19, in Srinagar.   | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

50 Srinagar municipal corporators, employees isolated; Mayor in self-isolation

J&K recorded 35 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday pushing the tally to 701. The Srinagar Municipal Corporation has put around 50 corporators and employees under quarantine after a corporator’s brother tested positive.

A government spokesman said 34 of 35 new cases were from the Kashmir division and one from the Jammu division.

“The number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir rose to 701. At least 406 remain active positive cases. Bandipora tops the list with 128 positive cases followed by Anantnag district with 109,” the spokesman said.

Srinagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu said in view of the brother of an SMC colleague testing positive for the virus, nearly 50 SMC corporators, officers and employees have been placed under isolation and home quarantine.

“The isolation will last till the corporator in question tests negative. I’m also going into self-isolation till then,” said Mr. Mattu.

