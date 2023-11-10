J&K Police’s special cell raids multiple locations in ₹85 crore money laundering case

November 10, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The Jammu and Kashmir Police’s special cell, the State Investigation Agency (SIA), raided multiple locations across J&K in a money laundering case to the tune of ₹85 crores, which was funnelled for militancy and separatism.

A SIA spokesman on Saturday said 10 locations in Srinagar, Pulwama and Anantnag districts were searched. The special teams of the SIA, the spokesman said, recovered incriminating material in the shape of electronic gadgets like mobile devices, laptops, SIM cards and documents like passports, cheques, passbooks, credit and debit cards etc.

Earlier on November 8, the SIA Kashmir conducted searches at two locations in Srinagar, seven in Pulwama and one in Anantnag.

“The searches were conducted as part of the ongoing investigation in case FIR No. 08/2023. This is a terror funding case in which money amounting to ₹85 crores has been raised and laundered through covert channels which is suspected to be used in funding terrorism and secessionism in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir,” the SIA said.

The SIA said it is resolved to dismantle the terror ecosystem from Jammu and Kashmir.