J&K police’s SIA chargesheet two in narco-terror case

March 19, 2024 07:12 am | Updated 07:12 am IST - SRINAGAR

The Jammu & Kashmir Police’s special cell, State Investigation Agency (SIA), on Monday filed a chargesheet against two persons for allegedly “operating a narco-terror financing module in the Union Territory (U.T.)“.

An SIA spokesperson said the investigating agency filed a chargesheet against Zaheed Ahmad Khoja and Zameer Ahmad Lone under various provisions of the NDPS Act and UA(P) Act in a special designated UAPA court.

Khoja was arrested in September last year when he was allegedly transporting a huge consignment of heroin, weighing 3.565 kg and worth ₹25 crore. “Lone is an active terrorist of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), originally a resident of Kashmir, and now based in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK),” the SIA said.

The chargesheet mentioned Lone as “an absconding accused”.

“The duo and others in connivance with terrorists of proscribed terrorist organizations, hatched a criminal conspiracy of raising funds by illegally smuggling, trafficking narcotics and contraband from across the border and from the narco proceeds to financially support terrorist acts and to fund the terror ecosystem,” the SIA said.

The duo and their other associates in close coordination through conversations over encrypted messaging applications planned to systematically spread communal disharmony through terror acts targeted at minority communities, the SIA added.

“The terror funds were used for personal enrichment and for furtherance of terrorist acts including setting ablaze government buildings, residential houses of minority communities and Police personnel and office of a political party, as directed by various terrorist organisations, active in Jammu and Kashmir,” the SIA said.

The SIA said further investigation against other associates of the chargesheeted accused persons in this case will continue.

