J&K Police SI recruitment scam: CBI conducts searches at 7 locations

The agency has arrested 13 people so far in connection with the case

PTI New Delhi:
November 08, 2022 17:40 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The CBI had taken over investigation into the case. File | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

The CBI on Tuesday conducted searches at seven locations in Jammu, Pathankot, Rewari and Karnal in connection with the police sub-inspector recruitment scam in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CBI had taken over investigation into the case on August 3 on a reference from the Jammu and Kashmir government.

The case pertains to the leak of question paper for the examination through which 1,200 posts of sub-inspectors were to be filled by the Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB), they said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The agency has arrested 13 people so far in connection with the case, they said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
police
Jammu and Kashmir
investigation

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app