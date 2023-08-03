J&K police induct 21 bunker vehicles, special teams at Valley’s 21 police stations

August 03, 2023 06:46 am | Updated 06:48 am IST - SRINAGAR

The J&K Police on August 2 deployed 21 bunker vehicles along with ‘Peace and Stability’ teams, at police stations to enhance the capabilities of the local police in the Kashmir valley.

“These Peace and Stability teams are dedicated to 21 police stations in Kashmir Valley to augment their ability to ensure order in their jurisdictional areas,” J&K Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said.

Augmenting police stations

DGP Singh presided over a parade and flagging off ceremony for the ‘Peace & Stability’ Teams, established under Operational Capabilities Augmentation of Police Stations (OCAPS), at the Commando Training Center (CTC), Lethpora, Awantipora.

“Today is the first phase of the initiative to augment the police stations with manpower, modern logistics and communications, drone support and enhanced training in order to fill the security gaps. In the next phase other police stations will be augmented likewise,” DGP Singh said.

He said that the personnel in Peace and Stability teams have received “intensive induction training”.

Special teams for 5 stations

These special teams will be deployed at five police stations in Srinagar, seven in south Kashmir, four in Budgam and Ganderbal, and five in north Kashmir. “The overall emphasis is prevention, detection and prosecution,” a police spokesman said.

Meanwhile, DGP Singh said that Pakistan’s designs had affected peace in J&K but presently people were living better lives.

Youth can focus on careers

“Boys and girls are focusing on their careers. Protecting and securing their lives is our priority. In the near future, the youth of J&K will perform diligently in every sphere,” DGP Singh said.

He said Pakistan and its agencies were still hatching conspiracies to lure our youth and radicalize them to kill innocent people. “It is our mission to put an end to their conspiracies and uproot all anti-national elements from J&K. Only then Jammu and Kashmir will reunite with its past glory,” he added.

He appealed to youth still lured by fake narratives from Pakistan to shun violence. “Pakistan is supplying drugs to the youth of J&K as they did in Punjab. This requires a strong response from all stakeholders to stop the poison from spreading,” the DGP said.

