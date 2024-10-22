J&K Police promise security to non-local workers post Gagangeer attack

Amid growing panic among non-locals working in Kashmir, the Jammu & Kashmir Police on Tuesday (October 22, 2024) assured them of “security and a safe environment to pursue their livelihoods without fear or intimidation” in the Valley. Police also busted a fresh module of militants.

The killing of seven civilians, including a doctor and six other workers, by militants on Sunday (October 20, 2024) at an under-construction site of the Z-Morh tunnel in Ganderbal’s Gagangeer area has sent shockwaves among non-locals working in Kashmir, especially those who are part of the project. Security agencies have questioned around two dozen suspects so far. However, no arrests have been made, officials said. Two heavily armed militants were involved in the attack and they remain at large.

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who visited Gagangeer, directed that the security grid should be strengthened to prevent terror incidents in order to push rapid social and economic development. He underlined the need for securing vital infrastructure projects across J&K and putting in place a multi-pronged and foolproof mechanism for coordination with project-implementing agencies to prevent security breaches.

“The safety and security of workers and officers working on key infrastructure projects is the highest priority for the government,” he said.

Mian Mehar Ali, an MLA from Ganderbal’s Kangan, where the project site is located, urged non-local workers to stay back and complete the project. “Workers need not worry. We all have condemned the attack and stand with them. The project is almost 99% complete. This area never witnessed such an incident in the past. This project belongs to these workers and they should complete it,” Mr. Ali said.

Former J&K Chief Minister and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti alleged that the local administration was pressurising non-local workers to leave immediately. “While I understand their obvious sense of panic, but asking them to leave in this manner is not a solution. (It) Will only create more difficulties and send a very bad message to the country. (I) request Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and LG Manoj Sinha ji to intervene and at least give them enough time,” Ms. Mufti said, in a post on X.

However, the police rebutted Ms. Mufti’s claims. “Social media reports claiming the local administration has asked non-local workers to leave the valley are false. The police are committed to ensure security and foster a safe environment for all individuals to pursue their livelihoods without fear or intimidation,” the police said.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited the family of the slain doctor in central Kashmir’s Budgam. He assured the family of help and promised “to cover the expenses of education of the victim’s son”. “I assured them that the perpetrators responsible for his martyrdom will be brought to justice. The government is fully committed to ensuring the welfare of the next of kin,” Mr. Abdullah said.

In Jammu, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Chowdhary attended the last rites of Shashi Abrol, another victim. He said he will apprise the Chief Minister about the demand of the family for a government job.

Militant module busted

Launching a fresh drive against militants and their supporters in the Valley, the J&K Police’s special cell, Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK), on Tuesday (October 22, 2024) conducted searches at locations across Srinagar, Ganderbal, Bandipora, Kulgam, Budgam, Anantnag and Pulwama.

“During the operation, a recruitment module of a newly formed terrorist organisation, Tehreek Labbaik Ya Muslim, an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba, was uncovered,” an official said.

The module, according to police, was being led by Baba Hamas, a Pakistani terrorist handler. The CIK operation was aimed at disrupting the recruitment and radicalisation activities of the group, which had been targeting local youth for militant operations, the police said.

“Besides the arrest of suspects, incriminating material in the form of digital devices, SIM cards, mobile phones, laptops and seditious material having bearing on the investigation of the case have been recovered and seized in the case,” the police said.

This newly floated terrorist organisation has claimed responsibility for a few incidents in recent past, which includes but is not limited to a fire incident in Panchayat Ghar in Seer area of Pulwama district and another fire in a remote village of Doda, though not corroborated on ground, the police said.

“This outfit is involved in circulating posters at various locations in South and Central Kashmir and on social media platforms. This was aimed to glorify terrorism and radicalise the youth to join the outfit,” the police said.

Meanwhile, security forces fired upon a drone flying near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu’s Poonch district. It was followed by a search operation.