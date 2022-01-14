J&K Police arrest human rights activist Ahsan Untoo for ‘spreading disaffection’ against India

Of late, the J&K Police have launched a major campaign against those Kashmiris who are vocal on social media and critical of the current government and its policies in Kashmir.

The J&K Police on January 14 said they have booked and arrested human rights activist Ahsan Untoo for “spreading disaffection, ill-will and disharmony against the Union of India”.

“By spreading false propaganda, disinformation campaigns and hate speech through the social media spaces, Untoo is not only threatening to disturb the prevailing peaceful atmosphere of UT of J&K but spreading disaffection, ill-will and disharmony against the Union of India. He is also actively spreading the terrorist secessionist agenda and is thus inciting youth to resort to violence and indulge in unlawful activities,” a police spokesman said.

The police said the activities of Mr. Untoo amount to commission of cognizable offence. The Srinagar Police have registered a case against him under relevant sections of the law. An investigation into the matter has been initiated and the accused has been arrested, who is on police remand, it added.

Of late, the J&K Police have launched a major campaign against those Kashmiris who are vocal on social media and critical of the current government and its policies in Kashmir. Earlier, it booked Muzammil Ayyub Thakur and Dr. Asif Dar, both living outside India, on many counts, including militancy and secessionism.

The police said Mr. Untoo was a proactive secessionist and an active participant and speaker at Twitter spaces titled ‘Radio Resistance Kashmir’ led by Mr. Thakur and Dr. Dar, two known secessionists.

Mr. Thakur and Dr. Dar, in their online statements, have refuted the police charges and denied their involvement in any militant activities in J&K.